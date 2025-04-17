The Rock could confront Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran, to set up a major feud

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be the biggest match in WWE's history, but the two are yet to collide inside the square circle. Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley thinks The Final Boss can return to the promotion and set a major angle after WrestleMania 41.

Earlier this year, The Rock put the Ula Fala on Roman Reigns and declared him The Tribal Chief in the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Original Tribal Chief hasn't lived up to the title like he used to, and there's a chance he might lose Paul Heyman at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley stated that The Final Boss could return to the company and confront Roman Reigns when he loses Paul Heyman and the match at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, The Rock could command The Bloodline to unite against The Original Tribal Chief, which could set a match between him and Reigns down the line.

"The Rock can always confront Roman Reigns and say, 'I was wrong. You are not who I thought you were. You're not The Head of the Table. You're not The Tribal Chief. So, I want my Ula Fala back.' Roman doesn't give it to him... The entire Bloodline sides with The Rock, and he was the entire Bloodline unified once again to destroy Roman Reigns," Dudley said. (From 04:07 to 04:47)

The Rock could return to WWE for a massive match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, says veteran

Last year, The Rock had plans to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Philadelphia. However, the audience wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story, and management pivoted in the weeks leading up to the event.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan stated there's a chance The Rock vs. Roman Reigns can happen at WrestleMania 42 if The Final Boss decides to return to WWE. Moreover, they can reignite the feud if they want to do a one-on-one match.

"They should have done it this year, but I think he was busy with that movie. But they definitely should do it next year. That would have been a big match this year... Bro, you could heat that up next year, Joe. I can't believe you made that statement. 'Oh, the hottest would have been now.' You could still heat that up next year, bro," Konnan said.

It'll be interesting to see if the match takes place at next year's event.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More