Major WWE name reveals one thing he hated about working with Stephanie McMahon

A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed one thing he hated about working with Stephanie McMahon. Booker T says he used to hate Stephanie producing his vignettes.
Stephanie used to work behind the scenes in WWE back in the day and produce content/matches for the company. She worked closely with Booker T, who was a major star on the main roster back then.
On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame, Booker T opened up about Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. He had the following to say about the same:
"Stephanie did so much for this business behind the scenes," Booker said. "A lot of people don't see the real work. I've been around Stephanie since she was a little kid running around the arenas. Literally, I watched her grow up and become the boss, start directing and producing my vignettes. I used to hate it. I used to hate when Stephanie would produce my vignettes because we may have to do that da*n vignette ten times for no reason other than she wanted perfection." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Stephanie McMahon and Booker T's alliance on WWE TV
Stephanie and Shane McMahon were feuding with Mr. McMahon on WWE TV in the early 2000s, in the now-infamous WWE vs WCW/ECW "Invasion" storyline. Booker T was one of the top stars on the WCW/ECW team. He worked with Stephanie on a regular basis back then and was also involved in multiple in-ring segments with her.
In the end, Vince McMahon's WWE defeated The Alliance in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match in late 2001. With the victory, McMahon put an end to The Alliance. Booker T was a part of The Alliance squad that competed at Survivor Series 2001, alongside Stone Cold, Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam, and Kurt Angle.