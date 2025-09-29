Major WWE name reveals one thing he hated about working with Stephanie McMahon

A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed one thing he hated about working with Stephanie McMahon. Booker T says he used to hate Stephanie producing his vignettes.

Ad

Stephanie used to work behind the scenes in WWE back in the day and produce content/matches for the company. She worked closely with Booker T, who was a major star on the main roster back then.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame, Booker T opened up about Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. He had the following to say about the same:

"Stephanie did so much for this business behind the scenes," Booker said. "A lot of people don't see the real work. I've been around Stephanie since she was a little kid running around the arenas. Literally, I watched her grow up and become the boss, start directing and producing my vignettes. I used to hate it. I used to hate when Stephanie would produce my vignettes because we may have to do that da*n vignette ten times for no reason other than she wanted perfection." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Stephanie McMahon and Booker T's alliance on WWE TV

Stephanie and Shane McMahon were feuding with Mr. McMahon on WWE TV in the early 2000s, in the now-infamous WWE vs WCW/ECW "Invasion" storyline. Booker T was one of the top stars on the WCW/ECW team. He worked with Stephanie on a regular basis back then and was also involved in multiple in-ring segments with her.

Ad

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips When The Rock beat Stone Cold at Survivor Series 2001 to end The Invasion

In the end, Vince McMahon's WWE defeated The Alliance in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match in late 2001. With the victory, McMahon put an end to The Alliance. Booker T was a part of The Alliance squad that competed at Survivor Series 2001, alongside Stone Cold, Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam, and Kurt Angle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More