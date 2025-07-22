Major WWE name has separated himself from John Cena for "some reason," says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena is currently in his final run in WWE. The Cenation Leader turned heel during his retirement tour, as he 'sold his soul' to The Rock. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Brahma Bull has separated himself from the situation.

The Rock has not been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber, where he joined forces with John Cena. The Final Boss did not even appear at WrestleMania 41, with speculation about him being at odds with the creative team making the rounds.

When asked about The Rock's lack of involvement in John Cena's storyline, Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that he believes the megastar has distanced himself from the program. The former WWE writer also addressed Rock's potential SummerSlam appearance.

"I think The Rock has separated himself from all this for some reason. A lot of people think Rock’s gonna appear at SummerSlam, and I like, ‘If you have Rock appear without advertising him promoting it, you’re an idiot.’ If you got Rock on your show and he’s going to be there and you’re not using that as a selling tool, you’re an idiot." [58:16 onwards]

Cena will face Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 41 at SummerSlam. Many believe that The Rock could show up at the event and align with the American Nightmare, who is speculated to turn heel.

