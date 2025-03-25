Major WWE name targets LA Knight; vows to dethrone him heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE United States Champion LA Knight got a strong start heading into 2025 as he won the title back from Shinsuke Nakamura. Recently, Braun Strowman issued a warning and vowed to take the title off The Megastar.

Ad

Last Friday on SmackDown, Braun Strowman won a match against Jacob Fatu via disqualification when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked him. However, this granted Strowman a title match against LA Knight for the United States Championship on the blue brand.

Today, Braun Strowman uploaded an image from WrestleMania 36, where he won the Universal Championship from Goldberg in a matter of minutes. He added a message with it on X/Twitter and vowed to win the United States Championship from LA Knight when they face off in London.

Ad

Trending

"5 years ago today I won the Universal Championship in 4 minutes!!!!! Next week I become a grand slam champion when I win the US Championship!!!! #Collector #Inevitable Not The Hero you What….. The Monster You Needed!!!!!" Strowman wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight comments on his feud with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

In 2023, LA Knight entered into a feud with The Bloodline and went after Roman Reigns in the hopes of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he always came up short due to the faction's numbers game in The Tribal Chief's matches.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, The Megastar was asked about his feud with the Samoan faction and how it impacted his career. The two-time United States Champion stated it pushed him to new heights, and at the same time, it held him back as well for a while.

Ad

"I think it did a little bit of all that. I think it took me in a few different directions. I think it optically, in a way, it elevated me, and I think... also, optically, in a way, it also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a little bit of a rebuild, back in like the winter and the springtime of last year. So I think that's just by virtue of, kind of the way it was all kind of set up, and the way it was done. But ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff, so that was pretty good." [From 03:14 to 03:44]

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Knight can enter WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as the United States Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE