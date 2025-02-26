Major WWE NXT tag team set for main roster call-up? (Exclusive)

A major WWE NXT tag team could be on the way to the main roster soon. The duo in question is none other than Fraxiom - considered by many to be the best tag team on the brand.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on Fraxiom's future in NXT. The wrestling insider noted that Axiom and Frazer could move to the main roster after WrestleMania.

"I think they're main roster bound post WrestleMania and I think they're going to do great. I think they're a tremendous tag team. I couldn't tell you who they're going to work with. That's a couple months down the road, but I think after WrestleMania comes springtime, you'll see them more on WWE TV." [From 30:12 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Fraxiom confronted The Hardy Boyz following Matt and Jeff's tag team match against Myles Borne and Tavion Heights at NXT this week. It was announced that Matt and Jeff would defend the TNA Tag Team Championship against NXT's top tag team at Roadblock.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

In addition to the tag team title match, fans will also see WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi in action as he defends his title against Moose at the March 11 television special event. Moose retained his TNA X-Division Championship against Lexis King this week on NXT.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback