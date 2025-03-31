Major WWE personality will be at RAW in London after recent debut

This week's RAW will be live from London, and it will feature Rhea Ripley challenging reigning champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. John Cena and Cody Rhodes will also be on the show. WWE referee and EVOLVE's newest star Jessika Carr recently confirmed her appearance for this week's red brand's show via a post on X.

Ad

WWE has been hosting weekly episodes of RAW and SmackDown, as well as a lot of house shows, as part of its Road to WrestleMania European Tour. The Stamford-based promotion hosted last week's SmackDown in London and is now set to host this week's episode of the Monday night show there as well.

Famous WWE referee Jessika Carr recently posted a picture of her on X, confirming her appearance on the show. She also made her in-ring debut on the March 26 edition of EVOLVE.

Ad

Trending

"Body got me up at 3AM! [sic] Gym by 5AM #WWERaw in London tonight!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to appear on this week's WWE RAW

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event by attacking Cody Rhodes. The 16-time World Champion has since appeared twice on the company's flagship show, and each time, he has blamed the WWE Universe for his actions.

Ad

The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare are set to appear in this week's episode of the red brand's show as well. This will be the third time in a row when the two stars will share the ring. Cena has been delivering some great heel promos for the past two weeks, but fans are expecting some physical confrontation between him and the Undisputed WWE Champion this time.

It will be interesting to see what goes down when The Cenation leader and The American Nightmare are under the same roof once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback