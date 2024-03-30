Major WWE RAW announcement made featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, and potentially CM Punk

Next week's WWE RAW is looking to be one of the biggest episodes of the year, which is no surprise, as it's the final edition of the red brand before WrestleMania XL. It will feature The Rock, Roman Reigns, and even CM Punk.

The WWE RAW before WrestleMania is always one of the most important as it's the go-home show for the biggest event of the year. As such, the company has to finish up most of its storylines heading into the show and make it the preview that fans need to complete the stories on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This week's episode of RAW is going to be a huge one anyway. The Rock and Roman Reigns are advertised for it, with their appearance possibly ensuring that they will confront Cody Rhodes after he was left bloodied in the parking lot this week.

On top of that, CM Punk is also reportedly advertised for the show, with the star set to be the guest commentator for Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's match at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

The company announced during SmackDown that the first hour of WWE RAW would be commercial-free this week. This is a big change from the usual and will possibly feature either the Rock and Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or CM Punk, given that it opens with some of its strongest acts. This part remains unconfirmed as of now.

WWE also announced the appearance of The Rock and Reigns. Fans will have to wait and see if Punk's appearance report was true. Given his involvement in the commentary team at WrestleMania, it might be.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE