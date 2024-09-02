Major WWE RAW match set to undergo change; huge star replaced

A huge match on tonight's episode of WWE RAW has reportedly been changed ahead of the show. The Bash in Berlin fallout show of the red brand will air live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship will be decided in a tournament on WWE RAW. Bronson Reed was scheduled to battle Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat match in the tournament during tonight's show.

However, the match has reportedly been changed ahead of tonight's show. According to WrestleVotes, Reed will no longer be in the Triple Threat match tonight. It was noted that the match would still take place tonight without Reed as a part of it.

"I’m told there is a change coming to one of the triple threat matches tonight on #WWERaw. Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser is not happening as advertised. The match is still taking place, however, I’m told Reed won’t be part of it," WrestleVotes wrote.

Former WWE writer claims Bronson Reed's attacks on RAW are unrealistic

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed the brutal attacks by Bronson Reed on RAW were too unrealistic.

Earlier this month, the big man attacked Seth Rollins on the RAW after SummerSlam, and hit The Visionary with multiple Tsunami Splashes. Rollins has not appeared since the attack on August 5. Last week on the red brand, Reed hit Braun Strowman with a Tsunami Splash on top of a car in the parking lot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the company is not thinking about the casual fan while booking the show. He noted that a new viewer may have wondered why security didn't just pull Reed's target away from him during the recent attacks on RAW.

"There is nobody looking at this show anymore saying, 'What would the response of the casual fan be?'" Russo said. "In other words, if a casual fan is watching Sami Zayn beat Gunther, you know what they're saying, bro? 'Ah, this is bulls**t. That guy would have never beat him in a million years.'" [From 7:40 – 7:59]

Bronson Reed has been dominant in recent weeks on RAW. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former North American Champion in the weeks ahead.

