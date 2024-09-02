Where is WWE RAW tonight? (September 2, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the fallout of the recently concluded Bash in Berlin event in Germany. Several matches and a celebration from the newly crowned champions are scheduled for the episode.

The September 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It has a capacity of up to 18,000 and is the home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NHL's Colorado Avalanche, and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth.

Several shows from RAW, SmackDown, and Main Event took place in tonight's arena. It was also the location of the 2003 Vengeance event. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's arena was for the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Denver, Colorado

Venue/Arena: Ball Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $54.60 to $3,577.80 while two tickets range from $54.60 to $2,832.46.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As of this writing, five matches have already been announced for the upcoming episode with a segment to celebrate the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

At Bash in Berlin, The Unholy Union failed to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Tonight, the new champions will be celebrating their win.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will also be in action on WWE RAW tonight. The former champions will go against Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL in a Number One Contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Last week, Pure Fusion Collective failed to defeat Damage CTRL after Zelina Vega returned and attacked Sonya Deville. The Latino World Order member will have a one-on-one match with Shayna Baszler tonight on WWE RAW.

American Made's Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile may already be moving on from their feud with The Wyatt Sicks, but not with Alpha Academy. Chad Gable's new group will go against Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri tonight.

Two matches are also set for the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament. Sheamus will go against Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser, while the second match will see Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio.

