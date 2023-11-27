Major WWE RAW star suggests a partnership with Cody Rhodes

Current WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano has suggested a partnership with Cody Rhodes.

The former NXT Champion is currently involved in a tag team with Tommaso Ciampa known as DIY. The duo reunited last month on the red brand, and they began feuding with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is one of the biggest stars on the show, and he has allied with several other big names in the company.

A WWE fan recently shared a selfie on X that they took at Survivor Series: WarGames, stating that they're supporting Cody Rhodes and DIY by wearing their merch at the event. They used the term "DIY-Nightmare" in the tweet. Johnny Gargano reacted to the post by suggesting that the potential alliance could be known as Co-DIY instead. He included a smirking emoji and tagged Cody and his partner Ciampa in the tweet.

You can check out the tweet below:

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE following his victory at Survivor Series: WarGames?

This past Saturday night in Chicago, The American Nightmare and his teammates Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn collided with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the steel structure. The Viper arrived late, but he was able to help his team get the decisive win.

During the match, Cody Rhodes nailed Damian Priest with the Cross Rhodes, giving his team the victory. It's possible that his feud with The Judgment Day concluded at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The next premium live event is the Royal Rumble, which will take place in January. If Cody wants to finish the story by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, winning the 30-man match back-to-back is something he'll have to focus on.

