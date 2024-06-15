Major WWE stable arrives at Clash at the Castle without important member; potential betrayal teased

Countdown to WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland is now underway. As part of the show, Cathy Kelley was backstage with The Alpha Academy where she was able to speak to Chad Gable ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match.

Maxxine Dupri and Otis were with Gable, even though Dupri shared that she had suffered an ankle injury as part of the angle on RAW. Gable then turned his attention to Akira Tozawa and discovered he wasn't there. Master Gable made it clear that he was told to be there, but he would now pay for his absence on WWE RAW on Monday.

There are some rumors that Tozawa could be the difference between Chad Gable winning the Intercontinental Championship and Sami Zayn since the two men have already had their issues.

His absence could be that he couldn't make the trip to Scotland, or it could be so that he can pop up in the match later and cost Gable the shot at the title. There have been teases that it would be Otis who turns on Gable, but this scenario could work for any member of The Alpha Academy, who has had to endure Chad Gable since his heel turn a while ago.