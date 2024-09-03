Major WWE stable not listed on official roster; reasoning unknown

The online WWE roster made headlines over the past few days after it was revealed that Odyssey Jones had been removed from the active page. While his situation remains uncertain, it is worth noting the fact that none of the members of the Wyatt Sicks are listed on the official roster on WWE.com either.

Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Bo Dallas all returned to the company back in June, with Lumis, Cross and Gacy already part of the roster at that time. They have all since been removed and haven't been added back as their Wyatt Sicks characters.

Over the first few weeks since they first appeared, Michael Cole made the WWE Universe aware that the Wyatt Sicks members are all well-known names in the company. Their interview videos on VHS tapes throughout the weeks revealed their identities.

Bo Dallas and Adam Pearce even had a backstage meeting when he officially re-signed, so it certainly hasn't been a secret who they are behind the masks. If it's a glitch or a case of the stars not being added back, someone edited the page to remove Odyssey Jones so it's clear that there was a recent edit made to the page.

As noted above, three of the stars were already part of the company when they were added to Wyatt Sicks, so their profiles have purposely been removed.

What does this mean for Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW?

The stable have been a staple of Monday Night RAW in the last couple months and set up another match for next week's show last night. It appears that their WWE status remains intact, the company just doesn't seem to want to add them to the online roster.

It will be interesting to see if any changes are made as there are regular edits to the page. The decision has clearly been made to not add any of the members of the group to the roster in the past three months.

If the stable ever becomes champions, this stance may be forced to change since all champions are listed at the top of the page.

