Major WWE star attacks Drew McIntyre in the parking lot on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 28, 2025 22:49 GMT
McIntyre was attacked on SmackDown this week. [Image credit: WWE.com]
McIntyre was attacked on SmackDown this week. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A massive WWE Superstar attacked Drew McIntyre in the parking lot during the latest episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior picked up an impressive victory tonight on the blue brand after Kevin Owens got involved in his match.

Ad

Drew McIntyre interrupted Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's heartfelt promo tonight on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior mocked both stars, and it led to a singles match against Randy Orton tonight on WWE SmackDown. McIntyre also cracked jokes at the expense of Priest and called him "Undertaker from Temu."

The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently in a rivalry with Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy eliminated McIntyre from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches this year. He even cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre after he just won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania last year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Damian Priest got his revenge by attacking McIntyre in the parking lot and slamming him on top of a car with a South of Heaven Chokeslam. McIntyre was walking to the parking lot where Priest was waiting for him as the two stars brawled. It's safe to say things didn't end well for the Scotsman.

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre has become very personal. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी