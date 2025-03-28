Major WWE star attacks Drew McIntyre in the parking lot on SmackDown

A massive WWE Superstar attacked Drew McIntyre in the parking lot during the latest episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior picked up an impressive victory tonight on the blue brand after Kevin Owens got involved in his match.

Ad

Drew McIntyre interrupted Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's heartfelt promo tonight on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior mocked both stars, and it led to a singles match against Randy Orton tonight on WWE SmackDown. McIntyre also cracked jokes at the expense of Priest and called him "Undertaker from Temu."

The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently in a rivalry with Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy eliminated McIntyre from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches this year. He even cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre after he just won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania last year.

Ad

Trending

Damian Priest got his revenge by attacking McIntyre in the parking lot and slamming him on top of a car with a South of Heaven Chokeslam. McIntyre was walking to the parking lot where Priest was waiting for him as the two stars brawled. It's safe to say things didn't end well for the Scotsman.

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre has become very personal. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback