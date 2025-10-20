Major WWE star breaks character to praise IYO SKY

A major WWE star recently broke character to claim that IYO SKY was the best professional wrestler in the world. Stephanie Vaquer defeated SKY last month at Wrestlepalooza to capture the vacant Women's World Championship.

Ad

Speaking with TV Insider's Scott Fishman, Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, discussed spending some time in Japan during her career and claimed that IYO SKY was the best wrestler on the planet. The heel character added that she was excited to learn from stars such as SKY and Giulia and loved the variety of talent that was in WWE.

"I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I’m excited to wrestle them and see what they can bring out of me. I’m just going to learn so much. I always had fun with everyone I wrestled in Japan. I think they had fun wrestling me too. I think for me in Japan I brought more character because I’m from England. I always had fun, and they had fun wrestling with me because we played with all those elements. I love it. That’s why I love WWE because it has this variety," she said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Ad

Trending

Stephen Dudas @sdudas1992 Blake Monroe showing love to Iyo Sky in this interview. "I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I would love to see this match one day!

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY teamed up to defeat The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 earlier this month.

WWE star IYO SKY reveals she wanted to quit after her first match

RAW star IYO SKY recently shared that she wanted to leave wrestling after her debut match.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, The Genius of the SKY discussed her first wrestling match at 16 years old and noted that it was a disaster. The former champion shared that the match was only in front of thirty people, but it was very embarrassing for her.

Ad

“I feel like I was just so embarrassed because my debut match was so bad, and maybe the audience was only 30 people, but I felt so embarrassed. So I thought I want to quit, but actually I was so frustrated as well. So maybe I have to become stronger," she said.

You can check out the video below:

Ad

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for SKY in the weeks ahead on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences