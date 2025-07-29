Major WWE star breaks silence ahead of first PLE match in 16 months

A major WWE star broke his silence today on social media ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The star in question will be competing in a major title match at the PLE this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram today to note that The Street Profits have not competed in a match on a PLE for 16 months. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford recently lost the WWE Tag Team Championships to The Wyatt Sicks but have another chance to capture the titles in a TLC match at SummerSlam. He noted that he was blessed to be part of the 25th anniversary of the TLC match.&quot;GOD IS IMMACULATE. 1ST PLE FOR STREET PROFITS IN 16 MONTHS! All praises to the most high, I’m celebrating/thankful early. Biggest week of my life as I’m Blessed to be a part of our first PLE in 16 months and to be a part of the 25th Anniversary of the TLC Match from 2000. It’s crazy to think I watched the last one as a kid &amp; now we are a part of the 25th Anniversary of that same match,&quot; he wrote.Ford also thanked fans of The Street Profits for continuing to support them, and you can check out his message in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Street Profits haven't been in action since losing the titles to The Wyatt Sicks on the July 11 edition of WWE SmackDown.WWE star Bianca Belair opens up about her relationship with Montez FordBianca Belair recently shared that she and her husband, Montez Ford, have taken a major step in their plans to have kids.Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story? podcast, The EST shared that she and her husband decided to freeze her embryos to give herself more time before having children.&quot;So, we recently just froze our embryos for that reason. To buy me a little bit more time and give a little bit more peace of mind,&quot; she said. [1:00:09 - 1:00:18]You can check out the full interview with Bianca Belair in the video below:It will be fascinating to see which tag team wins the TLC match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.