WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford take a major step in their plans to have kids

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been married for almost seven years. The EST of WWE recently revealed that she and her husband have taken a step in their plans to have children.

The former WWE Women's Champion was recently a guest on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast. The 36-year-old superstar discussed several topics with The Billion Dollar Princess, including her relationship with her husband. After telling the story of how they met, she disclosed that Ford was the romantic one between them, disclosing that she was always laser-focused on work. She explained that she wants to accomplish as much as possible before having kids, which would change everything.

Meanwhile, Belair revealed that she and her husband had decided to freeze her embryos to give her more time and peace of mind regarding having children:

"So, we recently just froze our embryos for that reason. To buy me a little bit more time and give a little bit more peace of mind," she said. [1:00:09 - 1:00:18]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair opened up about being a stepmother

While Bianca Belair has no children, her husband, Montez Ford, has two kids from a previous relationship. In her chat with Stephanie McMahon, The EST of WWE opened up about being a stepmother.

The 36-year-old expressed her love for her step-children, stating that she is the luckiest stepmother ever:

"I'm the luckiest stepmom, Lucki-EST stepmom ever. The kiddies, they're amazing and they make it so easy for me. I shouldn't get any of the credit. They get all the credit," she said. [55:12 - 55:28]

While Montez Ford is currently one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair recently competed in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41. However, she failed to capture the title as IYO SKY successfully retained it.

Please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the above quotes.

