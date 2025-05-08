Travis Scott heralded for Cody Rhodes' assault; Current WWE champion sends warning to The Rock's ally

A current WWE champion tipped his hat off to Travis Scott for the rapper's attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. However, that same champ also sent a warning to The Rock's ally.

Ad

Scott literally made a mark on The American Nightmare in Toronto when he landed a legitimate punch on Rhodes' head. The rapper was criticized by wrestling fans and former WWE Superstars, as well as legends.

Speaking on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez during WrestleMania 41 weekend, Montez Ford of The Street Profits was asked about his reaction to Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes. Ford praised Scott for his influence on pop culture but warned him about getting close to the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Trending

"Travis showed up on the turf and made sure people knew exactly who he is. He did it against the quarterback of our division, and you know what? I applaud him. Seriously, he's changed the culture from the sneaker culture to the rap culture, and now he's changed the culture when it comes to wrestling by blending all the crowds and the audiences. Hey, salute Travis. We see you, but just know if you come this way, it may not go your day [sic]. That's all I'm going to say," Ford said. [0:56-1:26]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Cody Rhodes got his revenge on Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 when he hit the latter with the Cross Rhodes. However, John Cena defeated Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion and finally break the record for most WWE World Titles with 17.

WWE fans are unhappy with Travis Scott's involvement at WrestleMania 41

According to VICE, a lot of WWE fans were upset about Travis Scott getting involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Scott made his presence felt in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Scott's interference helped Cena gain an advantage to eventually win his 17th WWE World Title. The disappointment of the WWE Universe might have been alleviated if The Rock showed up alongside the FE!N artist.

Expand Tweet

As much as fans hate what happened, there's no denying that Scott is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. He was brought in to help increase the number of casual fans, who could eventually become WWE fans in the long run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More