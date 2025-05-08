Travis Scott heralded for Cody Rhodes' assault; Current WWE champion sends warning to The Rock's ally

A current WWE champion tipped his hat off to Travis Scott for the rapper's attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. However, that same champ also sent a warning to The Rock's ally.
Scott literally made a mark on The American Nightmare in Toronto when he landed a legitimate punch on Rhodes' head. The rapper was criticized by wrestling fans and former WWE Superstars, as well as legends.
Speaking on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez during WrestleMania 41 weekend, Montez Ford of The Street Profits was asked about his reaction to Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes. Ford praised Scott for his influence on pop culture but warned him about getting close to the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.
"Travis showed up on the turf and made sure people knew exactly who he is. He did it against the quarterback of our division, and you know what? I applaud him. Seriously, he's changed the culture from the sneaker culture to the rap culture, and now he's changed the culture when it comes to wrestling by blending all the crowds and the audiences. Hey, salute Travis. We see you, but just know if you come this way, it may not go your day [sic]. That's all I'm going to say," Ford said. [0:56-1:26]
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
Cody Rhodes got his revenge on Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 when he hit the latter with the Cross Rhodes. However, John Cena defeated Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion and finally break the record for most WWE World Titles with 17.
WWE fans are unhappy with Travis Scott's involvement at WrestleMania 41
According to VICE, a lot of WWE fans were upset about Travis Scott getting involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Scott made his presence felt in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.
Scott's interference helped Cena gain an advantage to eventually win his 17th WWE World Title. The disappointment of the WWE Universe might have been alleviated if The Rock showed up alongside the FE!N artist.
As much as fans hate what happened, there's no denying that Scott is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. He was brought in to help increase the number of casual fans, who could eventually become WWE fans in the long run.