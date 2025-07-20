Major WWE star calls out Adam Pearce for social media joke

A major WWE star called out Adam Pearce for his actions on social media today. Pearce currently serves as the General Manager of RAW and also filled in for SmackDown GM Nick Aldis this past Friday night on the blue brand.Xavier Woods of The New Day took to social media to call out Adam Pearce for a post he made earlier today. The former NWA Champion hilariously &quot;Rick rolled&quot; the WWE Universe by sharing a video and then cutting to &quot;Never Gonna Give You Up&quot; by Rick Astley. Woods accused Pearce of toying with people's emotions, and you can check out his message in the post below.&quot;Ok so yall see how he just plays with people's emotions? AND WE ARE THE ONES THAT ARE GETTING BOO'D?&quot; wrote Woods.The New Day lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last month on WWE RAW. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to battle LWO and The Creed Brothers tomorrow night on the red brand to determine the number one contenders for the title.Vince Russo claims an injured star should be given a new WWE role above Adam PearceFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Liv Morgan should be given a new role while she is recovering from her shoulder injury.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that Morgan should be made Commissioner during her time away from the ring and suggested she could become Adam Pearce's boss. Russo claimed that Morgan should be kept on television, despite not being cleared to compete.&quot;Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months.&quot; [From 01:41 – 02:07]You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see if The New Day can emerge victorious on RAW and earn a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.