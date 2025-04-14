Major WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley for shocking post; Mami reacts

Rhea Ripley reacted to a popular WWE Superstar calling her out ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Eradicator will compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Zoey Stark took to social media to react to Rhea Ripley's mirror selfie and claimed that the WWE RAW star was desperate for attention. Ripley went viral yesterday with a revealing selfie, and Stark was not happy about it.

"Pro Wrestling? Nothing says desperate for attention like forgetting your dignity #heyeveryonelookatme #ZSCENSORED," she wrote.

Ripley reacted to Stark's message and claimed that she loved it when the 31-year-old was mean to her.

"Oh Zoey… You know I love it when you’re mean to me 🥰😘," Ripley replied.

Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6. She dropped the title to IYO SKY on the fallout episode of the red brand following Elimination Chamber and also failed to capture the title from The Genius of the SKY last month.

Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee for the title match and ended the bout via disqualification after she was inadvertently struck several times. IYO SKY will be defending the Women's World Championship against Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Former WWE writer reacts to Rhea Ripley's booking

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Rhea Ripley's booking ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend wondered if Ripley had offended somebody backstage, and noted that she seemingly had lost her push. Russo added that IYO SKY was the favorite to walk out of WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion.

"Bro, I gotta admit. It's so hard to predict them because their rules are not my rules. They're in love with IYO SKY. I would say the way they do business, IYO SKY is keeping the belt. Somebody over there loves IYO SKY. I think Rhea Ripley did something that got her in the doghouse a little bit, the way they've been booking her. I see them keeping that belt on IYO SKY." [From 4:55 onwards]

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if IYO SKY can retain the title at The Show of Shows this weekend in Las Vegas.

