Rhea Ripley may be in the WWE "doghouse," wrestling veteran feels 34-year-old star currently in favor (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley possibly being out of favor. He felt IYO SKY currently has the creative machine behind her.

Ad

The fate of the Women's World Championship will be decided in a Triple Threat match at the Show of Shows. After weeks of back and forth, Rhea Ripley was added to the match already featuring current champ IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the writer claimed that it was hard to predict WWE's booking. He felt the officials backstage possibly favored IYO, which made her a strong favorite to emerge victorious at WrestleMania. Russo also added that Rhea might have offended somebody backstage and lost her push.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I gotta admit. It's so hard to predict them because their rules are not my rules. They're in love with IYO SKY. I would say the way they do business, IYO SKY is keeping the belt. Somebody over there loves IYO SKY. I think Rhea Ripley did something that got her in the doghouse a little bit, the way they've been booking her. I see them keeping that belt on IYO SKY." [From 4:55 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Last week on RAW, during the contract signing segment, SKY attacked Ripley and Belair before signing the contract. The Women's World Champion made it clear she would not be bullied despite her physically imposing opponents.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More