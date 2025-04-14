Rhea Ripley may be in the WWE "doghouse," wrestling veteran feels 34-year-old star currently in favor (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley possibly being out of favor. He felt IYO SKY currently has the creative machine behind her.
The fate of the Women's World Championship will be decided in a Triple Threat match at the Show of Shows. After weeks of back and forth, Rhea Ripley was added to the match already featuring current champ IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.
During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the writer claimed that it was hard to predict WWE's booking. He felt the officials backstage possibly favored IYO, which made her a strong favorite to emerge victorious at WrestleMania. Russo also added that Rhea might have offended somebody backstage and lost her push.
"Bro, I gotta admit. It's so hard to predict them because their rules are not my rules. They're in love with IYO SKY. I would say the way they do business, IYO SKY is keeping the belt. Somebody over there loves IYO SKY. I think Rhea Ripley did something that got her in the doghouse a little bit, the way they've been booking her. I see them keeping that belt on IYO SKY." [From 4:55 onwards]
Last week on RAW, during the contract signing segment, SKY attacked Ripley and Belair before signing the contract. The Women's World Champion made it clear she would not be bullied despite her physically imposing opponents.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.