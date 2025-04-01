Major WWE star hands Bianca Belair new nickname following RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair played a completely different role last night on RAW. The 35-year-old was handed a new name by former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega after the show.

The EST of WWE entered the O2 Arena as the special guest referee to officiate the Women's World Title match between Rhea Ripley and the champion, IYO SKY. Belair did a commendable job for a large portion of the bout. However, she ended the contest in a double DQ finish after getting repeatedly hit by both competitors.

After the match, WWE on Netflix posted an update on Instagram, revealing that Belair made her referee outfit all by herself in her hotel room. The post also noted that it was the first instance of the former WWE RAW Women's Champion officiating a match.

"Ahead of her first time refereeing a WWE match, Bianca Belair made her entire fit in her hotel room 👏 #WWEonNetflix," read the caption.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram post caught the attention of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega. Playing with Belair's nickname, "The EST of WWE," the 34-year-old referred to the latter as "The prettiEST."

"The prettiEST🔥," she wrote

Here is a screengrab of Zelina Vega's comment:

Zelina Vega gives Bianca Belair a new nickname. [Picture courtesy: WWE on Netflix's Instagram]

Rhea Ripley issues a warning to Bianca Belair following WWE RAW

After failing to win the Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley took out IYO SKY and Bianca Belair and stood tall to close Monday Night RAW. Speaking to Jackie Redmond backstage, The Eradicator made it clear that she was far from done with her title pursuit.

The former Judgment Day member pointed out she was on the verge of victory, but Belair was not in the ring to make the three count. Rhea claimed that The EST of WWE screwed her one more time as she was scared of her. However, The Nightmare added that she would ruin Bianca until she got what she wanted.

"What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere. Where is she at? She screwed me up once again because she’s scared of me. She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want," she said.

You can check out the interview below:

Following her successful title defense against Rhea Ripley last night, IYO SKY is slated to face Belair at WrestleMania 41. However, The Eradicator's constant involvement could result in Adam Pearce announcing a triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship. In either case, it will be interesting to see if The Genius of SKY can hold onto the title she won last month on RAW.

