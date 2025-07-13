Major WWE star hints at in-ring return for the first time in 4 years at Evolution

A major WWE star hinted at returning to the ring during Evolution tonight. The PLE will take place tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Torrie Wilson made an appearance during the Kickoff Show for Evolution 2025 and hinted that she could be in action during the show tonight. Wade Barrett asked if Wilson wanted to get back into the ring after Trish Stratus was booked to face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Evolution.

Wilson noted that she was asked to appear at the PLE but not in an in-ring role. However, the former champion noted that she immediately had new gear made just in case she was asked to compete as well.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not going to lie, when they called me to come today, they said it would not be in the ring. But I immediately went and bought myself some material to have some gear made just in case they change their mind," she said.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Torrie Wilson has not competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021. There is a Battle Royal scheduled for Evolution tonight, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris next month.

Bill Apter claims ticket sales for WWE Evolution do not matter

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently explained why he felt that the ticket sales for WWE Evolution did not matter.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter commented on the low ticket sales for tonight's event. The legendary journalist noted that the company was more focused on the number of people who watched the show than attended it.

"A stadium show for bragging rights? You know, we had 87,000 people there. That's important. That's a lot of money in there. But my point was mainly it's the product that they were putting on to media, on to TV, on to Netflix, and all that, that's their primary concern," Apter said. [6:35 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

There are five title matches scheduled for the PLE tonight. It will be interesting to see how many title changes occur during WWE Evolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!