WWE Evolution ticket sales do not matter; veteran explains why (Exclusive)

WWE Evolution is just around the corner, and fans are expecting a spectacular event. Although ticket sales have been lower than expected and raised some concerns, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the arena audience numbers don't matter much.
Evolution this year is the second installment of its kind, with the first one taking place in 2018. While the previous one was a success, this year's event is not quite living up to the hype. Considering that Liv Morgan had to be cut from the program due to her injury, the card for the event had apparently been reworked.
On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the low ticket sales. According to him, WWE was more focused on overall viewership rather than just the live audience, since most of its revenue comes from sponsorship and brand deals.
"A stadium show for bragging rights? You know, we had 87,000 people there. That's important. That's a lot of money in there. But my point was mainly it was the product that they were putting on to media. On to TV, on to Netflix and all that, that's their primary concern." [6:35]
Dutch Mantell also commented on the WWE women's division
According to veteran Dutch Mantell, the women's division today is in a worse condition than it was before.
On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former WWE on-screen manager explained that the current storylines needed to be scrapped and started over with more substance. He said:
"Hey my group of girls, female talent in TNA is better than what WWE has right now. I am not saying better, but I am saying they had more stories. They had more rows to go down, alleys to go down. They had doors to go through. I don't know what they... They would have to stop the program right now with the girls and give each one of them a story and work on it," Mantell said. [4:28 onwards]
Only time will tell how the PLE will pan out.
