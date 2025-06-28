Major WWE star interferes during Rhea Ripley's match; gets neutralized

Rhea Ripley was in action at the ongoing Night of Champions PLE. However, an interference from a major superstar nearly cost her the match, but Mami neutralized the threat.
On the June 23 episode of RAW, The Eradicator came to the ring after Raquel Rodriguez called her out. The two women got into an intense physical altercation, but just before Ripley was about to put her rival through a table, Roxanne Perez saved The Judgment Day star. Ultimately, it was the former Women's World Champion who was sent through a table at the hands of Rodriguez.
Today, at the Night of Champions PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The Nightmare and Big Mami Cool went one-on-one in a Street Fight. Both stars unleashed a brutal offense, utilizing tables, chairs, and kendo sticks to inflict damage on each other. But, the contest took a wild turn when The Prodigy once again came to the aid of Raquel Rodriguez when Rhea Ripley had her locked in a submission maneuver.
However, Perez's appearance was short-lived as Mami took her out and neutralized the situation outside the ring. The match ended with Rhea Ripley defeating the current Women's Tag Team Champion for the win.
It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator returns to the Women's World Championship scene after this.
