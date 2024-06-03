Major WWE star issues apology over controversial comments ahead of RAW

A popular WWE star got himself in some hot water today and issued an apology ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. Tonight's show will take place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Pat McAfee is a vibrant media personality who also serves as a commentator on WWE RAW. During today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former Indianapolis Colts punter commented on the Caitlin Clark, Chennedy Carter, and Angel Reese controversy in the WNBA.

Chennedy Carter hit Caitlin Clark with what many have deemed to be a cheap shot during a recent game, and Angel Reese was seen celebrating it after the fact on the bench.

McAfee hinted that there was racial tension involved and that the rest of the league views Clark as a "white b****" getting all the coverage. Clark set an NCAA record for three-pointers and was selected by the Indiana Fever with the first pick in this year's WNBA draft.

The comments did not go over as intended, and WWE RAW announcer Pat McAfee apologized for the words he used but noted he meant everything. You can check out his post on X (formerly Twitter) by clicking here.

"I shouldn’t have used “white b****” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne," he wrote.

WWE commentator reveals he has taken on more responsibility in the company

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently shared that he has expanded his role in the company and is doing more work with production.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Graves shared that he has been producing for the company in the television studio as well. He added that although he does not have an official role in the production team, he just gets the chance to lend his opinion on things.

“I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producing little bits and pieces. I don’t have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise or opinion at least on a lot of different things,” stated Graves. [From 01:00 to 01:16]

Michael Cole currently calls the action with Pat McAfee on WWE RAW. The Voice of WWE recently named Corey Graves as the person he believes will eventually replace him as lead announcer in the company.

