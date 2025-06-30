Major WWE star missing for 4th week in a row; future remains unclear 

A major WWE star was not on RAW today for the fourth week in a row. Tonight's episode of the red brand was the first show following Night of Champions and aired live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Popular star Pat McAfee has missed the past several editions of RAW and recently noted on social media that he was exhausted. The former NFL punter is from the Pennsylvania area, and many fans figured he would be appearing on tonight's show.

However, that was not the case, and Corey Graves filled in for McAfee once again alongside Michael Cole on the RAW commentary team. Graves used to call the action with Cole regularly but had been working on the NXT commentary team in recent months to make room for Joe Tessitore and Pat McAfee on the main roster.

McAfee squared off against Gunther last month at WWE Backlash but came up short. Gunther went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso and will be putting the title on the line against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event at the State Farm Arena on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be interesting to see if Pat McAfee will be returning to the WWE RAW commentary team anytime soon.

