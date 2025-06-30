  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Major WWE star missing for 4th week in a row; future remains unclear 

Major WWE star missing for 4th week in a row; future remains unclear 

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 30, 2025 22:47 GMT
A star has been absent for several weeks. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A star has been absent for several weeks. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major WWE star was not on RAW today for the fourth week in a row. Tonight's episode of the red brand was the first show following Night of Champions and aired live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Popular star Pat McAfee has missed the past several editions of RAW and recently noted on social media that he was exhausted. The former NFL punter is from the Pennsylvania area, and many fans figured he would be appearing on tonight's show.

However, that was not the case, and Corey Graves filled in for McAfee once again alongside Michael Cole on the RAW commentary team. Graves used to call the action with Cole regularly but had been working on the NXT commentary team in recent months to make room for Joe Tessitore and Pat McAfee on the main roster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

McAfee squared off against Gunther last month at WWE Backlash but came up short. Gunther went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso and will be putting the title on the line against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event at the State Farm Arena on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be interesting to see if Pat McAfee will be returning to the WWE RAW commentary team anytime soon.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications