Top WWE star (not Cody Rhodes) challenging Seth Rollins for his championship at WrestleMania would be good, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has addressed the possibility of seeing LA Knight challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship in May 2023. Since then, he has overcome several top challengers, including Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor. Meanwhile, Knight recently had two shots at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although he was close to winning the title, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

While CM Punk was rumored to challenge Rollins at this year's Show of Shows, he was injured in the men's Royal Rumble and could be out of action for several months.

On a recent episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan addressed alternative scenarios for The Visionary's title feud. When his co-host Raj Giri suggested that Knight challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania, the former WWE Superstar was fond of the idea.

"I would love that. As a fan, as a mark for him, yeah, I would kill for that," he said. [8:00 - 8:06]

Seth Rollins urged Cody Rhodes to challenge him at WWE WrestleMania 40

Last Saturday, Cody Rhodes earned another world championship shot and an opportunity to headline WrestleMania for the second consecutive year after winning the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare did not waste time to reveal he was going after Roman Reigns again after losing to The Tribal Chief last year at WrestleMania 39. However, he was confronted by Seth Rollins last night on RAW.

The Visionary urged The American Nightmare to consider challenging him for the World Heavyweight Championship instead. Although Rhodes did not give an answer to Rollins on the spot, he told him that he would think about it.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes will pick his long-time rival, Seth Rollins, as his opponent at WrestleMania 40.

