The Judgment Day defeated on WWE RAW ahead of Damian Pirest's title defense at Backlash.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day competed against Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet in a 6-man tag team match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Archer of Infamy is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Backlash this Saturday in France. This will be his first title defense since he won the title at WrestleMania XL by dethroning Drew McIntyre.

During the 6-man tag team match on RAW, Balor hit Andrade with several strikes in the corner and locked him in a headlock. The Prince was sent to the outside and Ricochet clotheslined Dominik out of the ring. The babyfaces sent Priest over the announce table. Later on, Damian Priest nailed Ricochet with a Broken Arrow but the latter kicked out.

As time went on, JD McDonagh tagged in and Ricochet hit him with Recoil. They made the double tag and Jey Uso hit Finn Balor with a few strikes and kicks. He performed a beautiful crossbody but McDonagh broke it up. Damian Priest then planted Ricochet with a flatliner. Towards the end, Jey hit Balor with a spear followed by a frog splash to win the match for his team.

