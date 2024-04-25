Major WWE star could return, says veteran, to interrupt Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's first kiss

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested a scenario in which a former World Champion would interrupt Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio before they have their first kiss.

After taking Rhea Ripley out with an injury, Liv Morgan had a face-off with Dominik Mysterio backstage last Monday on RAW. Their confrontation led many fans and experts to speculate that the two could have an on-screen romance in Ripley's absence. Bully Ray even suggested stealing DomDom from Mami could be part of Morgan's "Revenge Tour."

In a recent interview with Wise Choices, Bully Ray proposed a scenario that would see Mysterio help Morgan win the Women's World Championship before hosting a ceremony to crown her the new leader of The Judgment Day. He claimed Ripley could then make a surprise comeback as her DomDom is about to have his first kiss with the former Riot Squad member.

"Let's say two Pay-Per-Views down the road, Dominik eventually helps Liv win the championship. And now Dominik and Liv are right on the cusp of their relationship and we forgot all about Mami, we forgot all about Rhea Ripley, and then they advertised: next week on Monday Night RAW or next week on SmackDown, we're going to have the coronation of Liv Morgan, our new WWE Women's [World] Champion as the official leader of The Judgment Day and Liv and Dominik will kiss for the very first time," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"So, I'm telling you where the lightning is going to strike at what time. And just as we're about to have the coronation and the liplock of Liv and Dom for the first time, boom, Rhea Ripley's music hits and the f***ing roof blows off the place." [From 49:47 to 50:43]

Bully Ray explained why WWE put the Women's World Title on Becky Lynch instead of Liv Morgan

After injuring Rhea Ripley, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship, Liv Morgan had the opportunity to win the title when she competed in a Battle Royal last Monday on RAW. However, she was the final superstar to be eliminated as Becky Lynch emerged victorious and became the new champion.

The decision was met with backlash from many fans who wanted to see Morgan win the title. On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained why he believes WWE decided to put the belt on Lynch instead of Morgan.

"When you have a situation like what happened with Rhea Ripley, where there's an unfortunate accident, she gets injured, and you have a championship that you need to double park on somebody, you double park it on a huge star. Because the huge star will be able to carry the championship until you build a star that you wanted to get to," he said.

Morgan previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship once. It would be interesting to see if her current storyline will lead her to capture her second World Title.

