WWE booked Becky Lynch to beat Liv Morgan for major reason, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculated on why the company booked Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship instead of Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Title last week on Monday Night RAW after suffering a legitimate injury following a backstage attack from Liv Morgan a week earlier. Last night on the red brand, The Man eliminated Morgan to win a battle royal and become the new Women's World Champion.

Many fans were unhappy with the company's decision to put the title on Lynch instead of Morgan. However, Bully Ray explained on the Busted Open podcast why he believes the decision was justified:

"When Liv attacked Rhea, obviously the injury, let's just say the injury was not supposed to happen. If Liv attacked Rhea, do you think Liv would have had an opporunity, would they've told a story with Rhea in this short period of time where Liv would've defeated Rhea for that championship? [I doubt it. I don't think so.] Right. So, the plan right this very second as of last night was to not get that championship on Liv Morgan," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"When you have a situation like what happened with Rhea Ripley, where there's an unfortunate accident, she gets injured, and you have a championship that you need to double park on somebody, you double park it on a huge star. Because the huge star will be able to carry the championship until you build a star that you wanted to get to." [4:47 - 5:46]

Will Liv Morgan manipulate Dominik Mysterio to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

During last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan had a backstage face-off with Dominik Mysterio. On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray speculated that the company is about to tell a story between the two superstars.

The WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Morgan could seduce and manipulate Mysterio to help her join The Judgment Day and win the Women's World Championship:

"The planting of the seed of Liv and Dominik I believe is the story that's going to be told moving forward. Now, maybe it's the story of Liv is, for lack of a better word, seducing Dominik, making googly eyes at Dominik, wants to be Dominik's new Mami. And she's gonna use Dominik to get into The Judgment Day. She's gonna manipulate Dominik. And maybe some guys in The Judgment Day are not happy about it. And this is how she is going to use Dom to get what she wants. And what does Liv want? Liv wants that championship," he said.

The Judgment Day has welcomed a few WWE Superstars since Edge founded it. The last to join the group was JD McDonagh. It would be interesting to see if Liv Morgan would become the newest member of the faction.

