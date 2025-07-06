Major WWE star returns to RAW; set to wrestle Roxanne Perez

A popular WWE Superstar is set to return to action on Monday Night RAW. She will lock horns with Roxanne Perez on the upcoming edition of the show.

On the June 30 edition of the red brand, WWE aired a promo package to seemingly confirm Kairi Sane's return to The Pirate Princess gimmick. The Japanese star hasn't wrestled on RAW since June 16. Her last match had to be stopped as her opponent, Liv Morgan, suffered a legitimate shoulder injury.

In a recent X/Twitter video posted by WWE, Adam Pearce announced that Kairi Sane will compete against Roxanne Perez on RAW. The General Manager also pointed out that The Prodigy is the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion. She replaced the injured Liv Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's new partner.

"Newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez goes one-on-one with Kairi Sane," he said. [From 0:24 to 0:30]

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Wrestling analyst lauds Roxanne Perez; predicts major storyline

Speaking during a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg hailed Perez for her work and referred to her as the real deal. He also made an interesting prediction for the two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Rosenberg predicted that Roxanne would replace Liv Morgan entirely as a part of The Judgment Day. He added that it would lead to the former WWE Women's World Champion turning babyface on her return from injury.

"Just like I believe so much in Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne is just, she's already there. I mean, she's just the real deal. Her and Dom make so much sense together. We know now where this is going. She will have fully replaced Liv Morgan as not only Raquel's tag partner but also Dom's girlfriend. It forces Liv to become a babyface, which everyone will be ready for... It'll be the babyface run of a lifetime for her because instead of her just being like, her only character is like that, she's an underdog, now she has a real story to build on here," he said.

You can check out the entire podcast below:

Roxanne Perez has already wrestled several high-stakes matches so early in her career on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what plans the promotion has for the 23-year-old.

