Major WWE star reveals emotional meeting with Triple H

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 28, 2025 23:16 GMT
The King of Kings was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The King of Kings was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared an emotional meeting she had with Triple H. The Game serves as the Chief Content Officer for the company and has guided the promotion to a lot of success as of late.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya shared that she had an emotional conversation with Triple H. The veteran noted that he allowed her to perform in other companies as Nattie Neidhart, and she was grateful for the opportunity.

“Triple H, we’re working on some opportunities right now, which is really exciting. Like, if it wasn’t for Triple H, I wouldn’t be able to do all this stuff outside of WWE, right, which I said to him the other day at Triplemania. I walked up to him, and I got emotional, and I was like, ‘Thank you so much for letting me be Nattie.’ I needed to be Nattie, and I still want to do a lot more with Nattie, but I said to him, ‘I never would have been able to do that outside of WWE,’ had he not given me that permission to do that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]
You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The veteran hasn't competed in a match on WWE RAW since she lost to Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on August 18.

Natalya praises WWE NXT star

Natalya recently praised WWE Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca and claimed that she had a bright future in the promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion praised Sol Ruca's creativity in the ring. She also complimented the 26-year-old's attitude and noted that she was hoping to work with her in the future.

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day," she said.
Only time will tell what Triple H and the promotion's creative team have planned for Natalya in the weeks ahead on RAW.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

