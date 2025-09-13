Major WWE star says he had surgery and is replaced from championship match at the last second

A major WWE star had to be replaced from a top title match tonight. The star was changed from the bout after he said he had surgery.

Xavier Woods said that Penta had been trying to injure him with the Mexican Destroyer continuously. Unfortunately, as a result of that, he said that he had been injured after all. The star said that earlier, he had gone through surgery on his "head" and that he would not be able to compete in the AAA Tag Team Championship match at Worlds Collide. Woods even said that despite having surgery, he risked getting a blood clot and got on a plane to be at the event.

In his place, Grayson Waller was decided as the competitor in the title match. They then went on to demand that the Mexican Destroyer be banned.

Xavier Woods spoke about it backstage in an interview.

"If you must know, because you want the big scoop, this mass mercenary Penta has been continuously hitting these Mexican Destroyers to injure my neck. Guess what? That's what he finally did. Yesterday at 11:30 AM, I had to go in and have surgery on my head. So unfortunately, I cannot compete tonight for the AAA championships. However, less than 24 hours after having my head cut open, I got on an airplane, risking blood clot and possible death to see my man Kofi Kingston and my man Grayson Waller fight for those championships."

Xavier Woods has been on a quest to get WWE to ban the Mexican Destroyer

While Xavier Woods has not been able to compete regularly recently, the WWE star has been on a quest to get the Mexican Destroyer banned.

Penta has used the move to defeat him several times, but Woods has claimed that it has injured him several times, and used the storyline injury to explain his absence.

The New Day has been forcing everyone they encounter to sign a petition to ban the move altogether. It remains to be seen if WWE ends up banning the move in the storyline.

