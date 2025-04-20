Major WWE star seemingly confirms The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41

A major WWE star has seemingly confirmed The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss has not been seen since Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year and aligned with The Rock.

During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night Two show, Big E seemingly confirmed that The Great One would be at The Show of Shows tonight. He suggested that everyone would be foolish to think Cena would show up alone for his title match, and predicted that Rhodes would have a difficult time retaining his title.

"But let's not forget about The Rock, the chairman of the board. To think that John Cena is going to be the only one out there tonight, we'd all be fools. There are so many different chess pieces in play, and that is why I think Cody is going to have such a difficult time winning here tonight," said Big E.

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become the Undisputed WWE Champion last year. Only time will tell if John Cena can capture the title tonight at WrestleMania 41.

