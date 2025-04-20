WWE superstar comments on John Cena's twist, says "people haven't seen the real Cena" (Exclusive)

John Cena's heel turn had shocked the WWE Universe, which is no easy feat to achieve. A superstar recently commented on the twist, letting out some interesting words.
The Doctor of Thuganomics has remained a babyface for much of his career, which his why his heel turn at Elimination Chamber shook fans to their core. However, some stars, such as Carlito, don't seem to be too surprised at it, instead choosing to take it in their stride.
Speaking on an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carlito had the following to say when asked about Cena's heel turn.
"Ah, you can see the true Cena came out, you know what I mean? People haven't seen the real Cena, you know what I mean. People know him, that Cena was deep down in there. I am glad to see him come out, the real Cena." [From 3:46 onwards]
When asked what he would do if John Cena wanted to join the Judgment Day, Carlito added:
"Well then, we'll talk to Dom. I mean Dom seems to be the recruiter so we will see what Dom thinks." [From 04:19 onwards]
Carlito recently shared a story of a WWE match against John Cena
Carlito apparently thought he was being pranked during a match with John Cena, especially considering how the Cenation leader had behaved with him beforehand.
Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE star stated:
"It was great. I first thought that Cena had pranked me because as soon as I got there he was the nicest guy to me. Went over everything with me, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Then we get in the ring, the bell rang, and he kicked me in the stomach so hard, that’s like, 'Oh, okay I see what’s going on here.' But that’s just the way he worked. And I think that’s what he said. He’s a strong boy, he hits hard," Carlito said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]
The former United States Champion is not scheduled to compete at this year's WrestleMania. However, he could accompany his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio for their Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way match. As for now, it remains to be seen what is next for Carlito down the line in WWE.
