WWE superstar comments on John Cena's twist, says "people haven't seen the real Cena" (Exclusive)

John Cena's heel turn had shocked the WWE Universe, which is no easy feat to achieve. A superstar recently commented on the twist, letting out some interesting words.

Ad

The Doctor of Thuganomics has remained a babyface for much of his career, which his why his heel turn at Elimination Chamber shook fans to their core. However, some stars, such as Carlito, don't seem to be too surprised at it, instead choosing to take it in their stride.

Speaking on an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carlito had the following to say when asked about Cena's heel turn.

Ad

Trending

"Ah, you can see the true Cena came out, you know what I mean? People haven't seen the real Cena, you know what I mean. People know him, that Cena was deep down in there. I am glad to see him come out, the real Cena." [From 3:46 onwards]

When asked what he would do if John Cena wanted to join the Judgment Day, Carlito added:

Ad

"Well then, we'll talk to Dom. I mean Dom seems to be the recruiter so we will see what Dom thinks." [From 04:19 onwards]

Ad

Carlito recently shared a story of a WWE match against John Cena

Carlito apparently thought he was being pranked during a match with John Cena, especially considering how the Cenation leader had behaved with him beforehand.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE star stated:

"It was great. I first thought that Cena had pranked me because as soon as I got there he was the nicest guy to me. Went over everything with me, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Then we get in the ring, the bell rang, and he kicked me in the stomach so hard, that’s like, 'Oh, okay I see what’s going on here.' But that’s just the way he worked. And I think that’s what he said. He’s a strong boy, he hits hard," Carlito said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Ad

The former United States Champion is not scheduled to compete at this year's WrestleMania. However, he could accompany his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio for their Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way match. As for now, it remains to be seen what is next for Carlito down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.