Major WWE star sends message after Royal Rumble omission

A major WWE star sent a message today after not being featured at Royal Rumble 2025. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, to earn a title bout at WrestleMania 41.

The New Day turned heel in December 2024 and refused Big E's offer to be their manager on RAW. Xavier Woods took to social media today to complain about him and Kofi Kingston not being a part of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Woods claimed that the disrespect was crazy and noted that they were telling the truth.

"The disrespect in January was crazy. Then to start off February, we weren't even in the #RoyalRumble. Wild how we get treated for simply telling the truth," he wrote.

Rey Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods in a singles match on this past Monday's edition of RAW. Woods' family was in the front row for the bout, but they arrived at the arena wearing "New Day su*ks" shirts and posed with Mysterio following the contest.

WWE legend suggests an interesting storyline for The New Day that would lead to Big E's return

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently pitched a storyline that would lead to Big E returning to the ring to battle The New Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long suggested that Big E's family could be ringside for an upcoming show. The veteran stated that the faction could confront the former WWE Champion's family, leading to the 38-year-old's return to action.

“Well if he’s going to come back, he needs to come back one last time in the ring. Him coming back talking to them, he’s done all the talking. That don’t mean nothing no more. They need to do something devastating that will bring Big E back. Maybe they need to have Big E’s family down there some day. Not Big E, just sitting at ringside," Long said. [From 01:35 – 01:58]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been loudly booed by wrestling fans ever since they betrayed their former stablemate. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the faction on the road to WrestleMania 41.

