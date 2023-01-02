Current United States Champion Austin Theory has made a bold statement regarding his title match against Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The 25-year-old star defeated The Visionary to capture the coveted gold at Survivor Series during a Triple Threat match which also included Bobby Lashley. They are set to collide in a singles match on the first RAW of 2023. The two men have been involved in an angle on the red brand for a while now, which could culminate in this week's show.

Ahead of the match, Austin Theory took to Twitter to send a message to Seth Rollins, informing The Visionary that he will be put in his place when they battle for the United States Championship.

"[Seth Rollins] you will truly know your place in the WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw," wrote Theory.

You can check out the tweet below:

Austin Theory became the youngest United States Champion in history

At Money in the Bank, Theory defeated a handful of other stars in the ladder match to win the contract.

He cashed it in several weeks ago on WWE RAW for the United States Championship after Seth Rollins was attacked by Bobby Lashley. However, he failed to win the title as Lashley hindered his plans.

Despite the blunder, Austin Theory was able to win the US Title at Survivor Series after Seth Rollins received a spear from Lashley.

Theory is recognized for being the youngest United States Champion in the history of the company. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious and walks out with the gold on RAW.

The former Money in the Bank holder has been going through a character change of late as he has ditched his previous character and donned a more serious look. It remains to be seen how he will deal with the threat of Rollins on the red brand.

Which superstar do you think will win the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

