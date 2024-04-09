Major WWE star spotted ahead of RAW

A massive star has been spotted ahead of WWE RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tonight is the first episode of RAW following WrestleMania XL.

The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up during Night 1 of WrestleMania to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The victory for The Bloodline meant there were no rules for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania, which wound up being a negative for Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new champion last night in the main event of The Show of Shows. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker all made cameos during the match. The Final Boss was about to whip Cody Rhodes with his belt, but The Undertaker showed up and planted him with a Chokeslam.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Rock has reportedly been spotted heading into the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Great One could possibly make an appearance during the RAW after WrestleMania later tonight.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that the first hour of tonight's show will be commercial free earlier today. Only time will tell if The Rock will be making an appearance during tonight's show in Philadelphia.

