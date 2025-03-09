Major WWE star suffered injury on SmackDown; shares photos

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and things are heating up with just 42 days to go. Friday's SmackDown saw the blue brand's superstars fight to secure their spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All with championship opportunities and key rematches. One fan favorite unfortunately suffered a violent loss and an injury.

Michin and Chelsea Green tore the roof off the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday's SmackDown. The 10-minute Philly Street Fight saw Green retain the Women's United States Championship. Piper Niven interfered early on, but B-Fab chased her away through the crowd. Michin looked to capture gold, but a hooded woman hit the ring and helped Green win. This was later revealed to be Alba Fyre, who is the latest "Slaygent" in Chelsea's presidential administration, which could be boosted by a major male WWE Superstar soon.

The HBIC suffered some sort of ear injury during Friday's chaotic bout, which featured a fire extinguisher, tables, kendo sticks, and a chain, among other weapons, as well as some biting. Michin took to Instagram Stories to provide photo updates to her fans, but she did not elaborate.

Screenshots of Michin's photos on Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Michin on Instagram)

Michin has wrestled Green one-on-one four times in the last few months. Green won their championship tournament final at SNME in December, then retained in the SmackDown rematch three weeks later. Michin won their next outing on SmackDown by DQ at the end of January but lost the Philly Street Fight on Friday's loaded blue brand episode.

Rumored title feud for WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green claims to be a fighting champion, but the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion has only defended against Michin so far. Zelina Vega is once again a SmackDown Superstar and is looking to capture her first singles championship.

Vega has been rumored for a feud with Green since early February. She confronted Green and Piper Niven on Friday's show and warned that she's coming for whoever the United States Champion was after the Green vs. Michin Street Fight. The champion retained and is now likely faced with a new challenger.

WWE has never booked a Green vs. Vega singles match on RAW, NXT, or SmackDown. However, the second WWE Speed women's tournament saw Zelina defeat Chelsea in just over two minutes to advance from the first round.

