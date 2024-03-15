Major WWE star surprisingly siding with Cody Rhodes after Seth Rollins potentially betrays the latter is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of witnessing a double betrayal at WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to square off against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows next month.

On the second night, The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Many fans expect a surprising betrayal in the storyline. While some think The Visionary will turn on his tag team partner, others believe The People's Champ will turn his back on his cousin.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested both betrayals could happen with The Rock surprisingly siding with The American Nightmare. Booker T agreed, stating that the proposed scenario is possible.

"Book it. You booked it, you know what I mean. I'm not gonna, you know, disagree with you or anything like that. It could happen. It could happen. I'm gonna wait in high anticipation to see how this thing plays out," he said. [1:25:59 - 1:26:12]

Is The Rock dropping hints at betraying Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

After his return to the Stamford-based company, The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline. The former WWE Champion also acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

However, fans spotted the Hollywood megastar making an "L" instead of The Bloodline's signature hand gesture. It led some to believe it was a hint at potential betrayal.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also pointed out that The Brahma Bull usually stands apart from The Bloodline inside the ring. He claimed The Rock was not ready to stand behind Reigns.

"We can sit here on this show and recognize the fact that The Rock is standing five feet away from The Bloodline. They don't even stand together. The way they look, the optics show that there's division. (...) Roman is not looking the part because I'd be dressed a lot different if I knew The Rock is gonna come dressed to the nines wrestling term. And I'd be like, 'Listen, why you standing over there? Come fall in line. The Bloodline is behind me!' and The Rock, 'Ahh, no!' The Rock is not ready to stand behind that's why he stands apart. I may not be a smart man, but I know dissension when I see it. And it's coming. It's coming, Denise!" said Henry.

The Rock is set to appear on SmackDown tomorrow night. Last Friday, he and Roman Reigns were confronted by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Their confrontation ended with The American Nightmare slapping The Great One.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.