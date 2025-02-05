Major WWE star trashes Cleveland for booing Charlotte Flair

Kofi Kingston took a major shot at Cleveland, Ohio, after they booed Charlotte Flair on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Flair missed over a year of action due to injury before her return this past Saturday night at Royal Rumble 2025.

Charlotte Flair returned and won the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. She cut a passionate promo this past Monday night on the red brand but was booed by some fans in Cleveland. Kingston took to social media to mock the city and noted that every big star eventually left Cleveland behind, including The Miz.

"You see why we wanted to get tf up outta there? You see why Miles Garrett wanted to get tf up outta there? You see why LeBron wanted to get tf up outta there? You see why Joakim Noah wanted to get tf up outta there? You see why Miz got tf up outta there? You see why the Balt," he wrote.

The New Day turned heel on the December 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods refused Big E's offer to be their manager, and the WWE Universe has been booing the faction ever since.

Vince Russo claims Charlotte Flair's WWE return has been a failure so far

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Charlotte Flair's return to the company has not been a success so far.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend noted that Flair shared a bunch of videos of herself training to get back to the ring following her major injury in December 2023. Russo praised Charlotte Flair's efforts to get back to the company but stated that her return had been a "swing and a miss" on WWE television.

"This whole handling of Charlotte is such a swing and a miss. During her whole rehab, she’s putting up posts on Instagram of her being King Kong. The stuff she was doing, you could see the pain in her face, the pushing the weight and putting the leg brace on and running. I felt them and thought that girl was a beast. I give her all the credit in the world. You could tell how hard she wanted to come back." [1:08:09 onwards]

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator defeated Flair at WrestleMania 39 and recently made it known that she would win again if the two were to have another match.

