Major WWE star wants to form "The Terror Triplets" with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

A major WWE star recently pitched the idea of teaming up with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to form "The Terror Triplets". Priest and Ripley were known as The Terror Twins while they were both in The Judgment Day together.

R-Truth (Ron Killings) spent ages trying to get The Judgment Day to accept him, but was consistently rejected by the faction. Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, the veteran suggested that he could reunite with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to form a new group.

“No, you never look back, though. You can’t go forward if you look back. Imagine me, Damian, and Rhea now. That’s what I look forward to. The Terror Triplets. The Three T’s. Oh, we just made the name right there. The Three T’s," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The SmackDown star was informed that his contract would not be renewed following his loss to John Cena earlier this year. However, WWE decided to bring the 53-year-old back at Money in the Bank 2025 following fan backlash.

Former WWE star EC3 comments on Rhea Ripley's in-ring work

EC3 recently suggested that both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez work down to their opponents on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that he was not being critical of Rodriguez and Ripley, and added that he was a fan of both of their work. However, he suggested that both stars try to make their opponents look good during their matches, and it was something they likely felt that they had to do.

"I don't want to be critical of Rhea or Raquel, 'cause I am an avid fan of both of them. But working down is something that they probably feel they have to do to make other people look good. 'Cause sometimes, as a professional too, we want to make someone like, there is an honor in making somebody look good." [6:55 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley battled IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in the main event of WWE Evolution 2025, but Naomi cashed in during the match to become champion. The Glow will be defending the title in a Triple Threat match against Ripley and SKY at WWE SummerSlam next month.

