Major WWE Superstar added to RAW line-up

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jun 10, 2024 23:24 GMT
The WWE Universe packs its local arena for a live RAW episode
WWE films a live RAW episode (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature the red brand go-home show for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. A stacked line-up has been announced for tonight, and a new segment has just been revealed.

At Clash at the Castle this Saturday, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Drew McIntyre. After words for weeks, Priest offered to grant McIntyre a title shot once he was medically cleared from his elbow injury. At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Triple H revealed that doctors cleared the Scotsman and the match will officially take place in the latter's home country in Scotland.

The Scottish Psychopath and The Archer of Infamy are expected to meet face-to-face one more time during tonight's RAW. WWE has announced that McIntyre will appear live in the ring ahead of his title match.

"Drew McIntyre is live on the final RAW before his World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle: Scotland," WWE wrote in a breaking news e-mail blast.
Fans have speculated on a potential major CM Punk announcement to be made on tonight's RAW with Clash at the Castle implications. However, there has been no update from backstage on the matter today.

RAW will air live from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio tonight. The following line-up was previously announced: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY, Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis in non-title action.

