Major WWE Superstar appears to hint popular stable has split

A WWE Superstar has seemingly hinted that a major faction in the company has split today on social media. Night 2 of the draft will take place tomorrow night on RAW.

Last week on the red brand, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match. Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther was ringside for the match, and he was not happy with the result. Ludwig Kaiser then unleashed a brutal attack on Giovanni Vinci and received a nod of approval from The Ring General following the betrayal.

Ludwig Kaiser has taken to his Instagram account to ask fans where he should be drafted. This could mean that Imperium could be broken up in this year's WWE Draft and Kaiser may be on the verge of becoming a singles star. You can check out Kaiser's Instagram story by clicking here.

Kaiser shared an interesting Instagram story today.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why he flirted with WWE RAW star

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser has shared why he decided to flirt with Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's rivalry with Chad Gable last year.

During WWE's trip to India last year, Imperium spoke to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview. Kaiser was asked why he flirted with Dupri, and he noted that his character was sidetracked by her presence. The veteran added that it is difficult not to get distracted sometimes, but it is important to stay focused on the main goal.

"Sometimes it's hard not to get distracted, especially within the WWE Universe, I gotta say. I think as long as you keep your main goal right in front of your eyes, it's okay to have a little look left and right," said Kaiser. [From 03:37 - 03:50]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther to end his historic reign as Intercontinental Champion at 666 days at WrestleMania XL. The 36-year-old became the first superstar to declare for the King of the Ring tournament next month, and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former Intercontinental Champion moving forward.

