Major WWE Superstar banned from arena; refuses to adhere to punishment

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 23:43 GMT
Popular star faces repercussions for recent actions [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

A popular WWE star has been banned from the arena for the upcoming edition of NXT. The show emanates later tonight from the iconic 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

Last week on the Stamford-based company's developmental brand, Jordynne Grace made her way to the squared circle and attacked Karmen Petrovic and Kali Armstrong during their match for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship. The 29-year-old did not stop there. She went on to take out the promotion's Assistant General Managers, Robert Stone and Stevie Turner, while they tried to calm her down.

Earlier today, the General Manager of the black and silver brand Ava finally punished Jordynne Grace for putting her hands on her assistants. In an X/Twitter post, the 23-year-old noted that the former TNA Knockouts World Champion would be banned from the arena for tonight's edition of NXT.

"Due to her attack on Stevie Turner and Robert Stone last week, @JordynneGrace will be banned from the arena tonight in Houston for #WWENXT," she wrote.

However, Jordynne Grace claimed she would not adhere to the punishment. She noted that she could not be banned in her home state of Texas. Grace further insinuated that she would be at the show.

"I can’t be banned from my home state, see you guys soon," wrote Grace.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

The Undertaker is slated to return to WWE tonight at NXT

While Jordynne Grace's actions seemingly got her banned, a different fallout from last week led to The Undertaker announcing his return to NXT. The veteran is advertised to confront a current champion on the show.

On the July 15 edition of NXT, TNA World Champion Trick William mocked the WWE Hall of Famer's LFG team backstage. The Phenom called out the 31-year-old for the disrespect and announced himself for the show slated for Houston.

In addition to his face-off with Trick Williams, The Undertaker will reportedly be involved in multiple segments throughout the night. It remains to be seen which other stars he interacts with.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
