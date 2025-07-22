Potential spoiler on plans for The Undertaker's WWE return

The Undertaker is all set to make his return to WWE programming later tonight on NXT. The upcoming episode of the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand airs live from the iconic 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.The WWE Hall of Famer is being advertised to confront TNA World Champion Trick Williams. However, according to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, The Phenom will be involved in multiple segments throughout the show, including one with Je'Von Evans.Hays' tweet can be viewed by clicking this link.Last week on NXT, Trick Williams fired shots at the WWE legend's LFG team in a backstage segment. The 60-year-old acknowledged the insult via a social media update. The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he would be in town for the July 22 edition of NXT and issued a warning to the TNA World Champion.Trick Williams fires shots at The Undertaker ahead of NXTAhead of the upcoming edition of NXT, Trick Williams showed up at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for last night's edition of WWE RAW. The 31-year-old spoke to Vic Joseph in an interview.Trick Williams claimed that he did not have a problem with The Phenom, and it was the other way around. The NXT star further fired shots at the veteran and threatened to take him out.&quot;You know, the truth is, I ain't got no problem with The Undertaker. The Undertaker got a problem with me. It was his LFG boy sitting in the way after I had a match. So I stood on business, and I told him to move, but Undertaker, since you wanna talk, let's talk then. Cause you out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. Matter of fact, I'm glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head. Cause I might just knock your a** out tomorrow,&quot; he said.You can check out the interview below:Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Triple Threat Match at TNA Slammiversary. It will be interesting to see what's next for the NXT star following his upcoming confrontation with The Deadman.