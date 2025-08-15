Major WWE Superstar breaks silence on Naomi's situation

A major WWE Superstar recently commented on Naomi's situation with the company. The former Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to capture the Women's World Championship.

Ad

Naomi was supposed to defend her title against IYO SKY earlier this week on WWE RAW, but the Women's World Champion was not cleared to compete. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya discussed the 37-year-old's situation and noted that she would likely talk about it when the time was right.

"So whatever is going on right now, it’s definitely like, there’s a part of me that wants to be like, ‘Hey, Trin, like, what’s going on? Tell me, give me the scoop.’ But the other part of me is like, sometimes when people are going through something, or they’re dealing with, like I said, an injury or some extenuating situation, I feel like she will talk about it when she’s ready to talk about it, but I know she would have loved to have wrestled IYO on Monday," said Natalya. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

WWE @WWE BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw. Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story.

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

The 37-year-old successfully defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month.

Naomi opens up about walking out of WWE in 2022

Women's World Champion Naomi recently addressed walking out of the company alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in AEW, a few years ago.

Speaking on the What's Your Story? podcast with Stephanie McMahon, the popular star admitted that she thought she was finished with professional wrestling after deciding to walk out of WWE.

Ad

"I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted to, you know, my life, to move forward from this. And I really, like, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn't want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done," she said. [9:22 - 9:50]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see when Naomi will be cleared to return to action on WWE television after missing this past Monday's episode of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More