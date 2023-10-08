Major WWE Superstar breaks down in tears following controversial loss at Fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2023 saw a number of controversial finishes, and the only women's match of the night was no different.

IYO SKY came out on top against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, thanks to assistance from Bayley. The tough part for Flair here was that she had the bout won, and The Empress was tapping, but The Role Model distracted the match official. This allowed SKY to retain her championship.

After the match, Flair broke down in tears, and her reaction to the loss has since gone viral on social media. The Queen will be forced to wrestle SKY again if she wants to secure her 15th WWE Women's Championship.

You can view Flair's reaction to the loss in the tweet below:

The defeat was heartbreaking for The Queen since she almost had the title won but also had it taken away from her at the last second. Flair could now go to the back of the queue or enter another storyline away from the gold.

It could be argued that at this point in her career, Flair doesn't need a championship, but it is clear how much it means to her.

