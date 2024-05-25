Major WWE Superstar claims they missed their flight; not set to appear at King & Queen of the Ring 

WWE King & Queen of the Ring takes place this afternoon live from Saudi Arabia but there are a number of major names missing from the show. The likes of Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are not scheduled to be part of the show, but it seems like Punk was set to travel somewhere this weekend. However, The Second City Saint has revealed that he missed his flight.

A number of WWE Superstars have remained in the United States and have been promoting the company as part of several events, including Natalya, who has been open about her recent stop in New York City.

Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a picture claiming that he missed his flight. But it looks like the former WWE Champion is making the most of the mishap, as it has presented him with the opportunity to hit the gym.

Check out a screenshot of Punk's story below:

Was he supposed to be at King of the Ring?

Punk could have been set to make an appearance for WWE much closer to home, since a flight that he missed today wouldn't have gotten him into Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in time for the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Nonetheless, CM Punk could be set for an appearance on RAW on Monday night when the company returns to America since he still has some unsettled issues with McIntyre.

