Major WWE Superstar confirms new tag team and publicly shares mission statement

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared an update on social media, confirming her new alliance while revealing their agenda. The star has been an integral part of Friday Night SmackDown for some time.

Ad

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre recently joined forces with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The 32-year-old helped The Hot Mess retain the WWE Women's United States Championship against Michin on the March 7 edition of the blue brand's show.

Earlier today, Piper Niven took to her Instagram account to post multiple pictures alongside Fyre. She confirmed the two have teamed up to realize several goals, including extending Chelsea Green's title reign. She further put the roster on notice with a cheeky reference to Pokemon's Team Rocket:

Ad

Trending

"Prepare for trouble & make it double, To protect the COTUS from devastation, To unite all peoples within our nation, To denounce the evils of the women's division, To extend Chelsea's reign is our mission. Piper Alba, The Secret Hervice are here to slay. Surrender now or prepare to pay," she wrote.

You can check out Piper Niven's Instagram post below:

Ad

Ad

WWE Women's United States Champion opened up about recent injury

Chelsea Green endured a bloody blow during a recent match on NXT earlier this month. The 33-year-old, teaming up with Piper Niven, suffered a massive loss to Sol Ruca and Zaria.

In a recent interview with Metro, Green noted that she had huge expectations for Sol Ruca's main event run. While talking about her injury, the SmackDown star stated that despite the vicious blow, she did not break her nose and was doing fine.

Ad

"That’s a woman [Sol Ruca] right there that I could totally see her going up and thriving on the main roster. As you can see, my nose is intact, it was not broken. It did bleed, like - my goodness, like a fire hydrant! But we’re good. I sound a little nasally, but look, I’ve still got my championship sitting there on my bed," she said. [H/T - Metro]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green is set to face Sol Ruca in a one-on-one contest on the upcoming edition of NXT. She will attempt to defend the WWE Women's United States Championship against the 25-year-old, who pinned her two weeks ago. It will be interesting to see if Piper Niven and Alba Fyre will make their presence felt during the title bout.

Will Sol Ruca dethrone Chelsea Green to become the new champion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback